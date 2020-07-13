GAMING  

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera pronounced dead after body recovered from lake

Authorities confirmed the news ahead of a press conference

By Charlotte Krol
Actress Naya Rivera attends the 'Glee' 100th episode celebration at Chateau Marmont on March 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Naya Rivera, the actor best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the hit TV show Glee, has died aged 33.

The news comes after a body was found earlier today (July 13) in Lake Piru, California, where she went missing on Wednesday (July 8). The Ventura county sheriff’s department have now confirmed to TheWrap that the body is Rivera.

A news conference will be held at 10pm BST (local time, 2pm PST).

The actor went missing after going on a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who later told authorities that his mother disappeared under the lake water.

Rivera, who was known for portraying cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, was captured on CCTV with her son entering the lake compound last week. A rescue mission was re-listed as a recovery mission on Thursday (July 9), meaning that officials were looking for a missing person who was presumed dead.

Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office tweeted that day: “The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” the department told NBC Los Angeles, revealing that Rivera’s son was found sleeping on the boat around three hours after it was rented.

On Tuesday (July 7), Rivera shared a picture of her and her son to social media with the caption: “Just the two of us”.

