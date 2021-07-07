Bong Joon-ho reveals new ‘Parasite’ TV spin-off details

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho has spoken further about the film’s forthcoming TV spin-off.

The series was first announced last year, with Bong helming the HBO project alongside Succession‘s Adam McKay.

Speaking about the project at Cannes (via IndieWire), Bong said: “Parasite is a film on wealthy and poor families, and that is a problem everywhere. [The television series] will be something of great genius, I hope. I worked with Adam McKay and he’s figuring out the scenario. We’re going to do it in the United States.”

Advertisement

“The subject continues to have resonance in France and elsewhere,” Bong continued. “Many of [us] would like to be rich, but I think in all of us there is a fear of becoming poor. I’m involved in the HBO adaptation [of Parasite]. It will be a black comedy. I’m working in close cooperation with screenwriter McKay. This time I’m giving my input as a producer.”

Bong also recently confirmed that he has finished writing the script for one of two follow-up films to his Best Picture winner.

“It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts. But I finished one last week,” he said at the time.

Bong revealed that one of the scripts was written in Korean, and the other in English. He added that “the Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action”. On the expected genre, he went on to say: “It’s difficult to define the genre of my films.”

Advertisement

In a five-star review of Parasite, NME called the film “nothing short of a masterpiece” and wrote: “No matter how many times you watch it (and it’s a film that, as its title suggests, gets under your skin and makes you itch for another viewing), there are still so many more secrets hiding in the shadows.”