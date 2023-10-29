Boygenius to perform on ‘SNL’ with Timothée Chalamet as host

Actor Timothée Chalamet has been unveiled as the host of Saturday Night Live in November.

He will be joined by music trio boygenius as the episode’s musical guests on November 11. The indie trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – recently released their EP, ‘The Rest’, which NME described as “compelling”.

Chalamet’s SNL appearance comes ahead of his leading role in the upcoming Wonka prequel, which is set to arrive at cinemas on December 15.

Advertisement

His next film, Dune: Part Two, was moved from November 2023 to March 2024 due to the strike. As long as Chalamet doesn’t promote these projects during his SNL appearance, he will not be in violation of any strike rules, which are still affecting Hollywood.

You can see the announcement here:

Elsewhere on this week’s episode of SNL, Christopher Walken made a surprise appearance the show’s Halloween special.

The 80-year-old actor appeared on the sketch show last night (October 28), his first time on the show since 2008. This week’s episode was hosted by Nate Bargatze with the Foo Fighters as musical guests.

Walken’s character appeared to explain “the true meaning of Halloween” to Mikey Day’s President Joe Biden, who had decorated the Oval Office in time for Halloween weekend.

Advertisement

“I’m the spirit of Halloween, the ghost of All Hallow’s past,” Walken said in the sketch. “In South America, they call me Papa Pumpkin.”

The show also paid tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry after reports emerged yesterday (October 28) that the actor died, aged 54.

Perry was reportedly found unresponsive due to suspected drowning on Saturday (October 28), per reports from TMZ and the LA Times. While Perry is believed to have drowned, a confirmed cause of death has yet to be announced.

Perry was best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the beloved ’90s sitcom, Friends, alongside Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The show last night paid tribute to Perry by displaying his name alongside a black and white portrait of him. You can read more of the tributes to Perry here.