‘Boys From The Blackstuff’ actor Michael Angelis has died

He was also known for narrating 'Thomas & Friends' after taking over from Ringo Starr in 1991

Will Lavin
Michael Angelis
Michael Angelis. CREDIT: Alamy Stock Photo

Michael Angelis, best known for starring in TV dramas such as Boys From The Blackstuff, has died at the age of 76.

The actor, who also narrated children’s show Thomas & Friends, died suddenly on Saturday (May 30) while at home with his wife, his agent said.

“Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I’ve ever seen,” comedian Matt Lucas said, paying tribute to the actor on Twitter.

Born in Liverpool in 1944, Angelis trained at Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Glasgow, before taking on roles in TV shows such as World’s End, G.B.H., The Marksman, Minder, and  The Liver Birds. He also appeared as Mickey Startup in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He was best known for starring alongside Bernard Hill and Julie Walters in the Bafta-winning 1980s series Boys From The Blackstuff, which highlighted the hardships of unemployment.

Angelis lent his voice to Thomas & Friends for 13 series after taking over from Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in 1991.

He was married to Coronation Street actress Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, from 1991 to 2001, and later married Jennifer Khalastchi.

“RIP Michael Angelis, the heart of Boys from The Blackstuff,” producer Jack Thorne said of Angelis. “There’s a moment in it that made my heart stop, his kids are starving, he finds £5. He goes out, buys chips, lager & whisky.”

Comedy writer Simon Blackwell added: “Sad to hear that the great Michael Angelis has died. Exquisite and moving in Boys From The Black Stuff, enormously funny as Lucien in The Liver Birds.”

See more tributes to Michael Angelis below:

