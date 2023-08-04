‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for starring in Breaking Bad, has died aged 83.

Margolis died on Thursday (August 3) following a short illness in New York City’s Mt. Sinai Hospital with his wife Jacqueline and son Morgan at his side, as confirmed by his representative to Deadline.

His manager, Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment, said: “He was one of a kind. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

The actor was best known for playing drug lord Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. His performance was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/gVt8IzxgPw — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) August 4, 2023

Prior to Breaking Bad, Margolis was noted for his supporting roles in 1983’s Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and HBO series Oz.

He also frequently collaborated with director Darren Aronofsky, appearing in six of his films including Pi, Requiem For A Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan and 2014’s Noah.

Margolis is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law Heide, and three grandchildren: Ben, Aidan and Henry.

A tribute on the official Breaking Bad social media channels read: “We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”

Bryan Cranston, who starred alongside Margolis in both Breaking Bad and Your Honor, described him as a “lovely human being” in a tribute on Instagram.

“I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing,” Cranston wrote. “Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

On Twitter, Bob Odenkirk, who played Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, said he was a “powerful screen presence”, adding: “Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when ‘Action’ was shouted. Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family.”

You can check out more tributes below.