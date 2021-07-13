Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The showrunner and writer, who was at the helm of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, has inked another four-year deal with the producers.

Gilligan has renewed his deal with Sony Pictures Television for another four years, after being with the company for the last 15 already.

“Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up,” Gilligan said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they’ve been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I’m only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman.”

The renewed relationship will see Gilligan continue to work on Better Call Saul, currently in production on the sixth and final season, and begin developing a new project.

“Our relationship with Vince is extraordinarily rare in this business,” added Jeff Frost, President of SPT Studios and Jason Clodfelter, Co-President of SPT Studios.

“He is an integral member of the Sony Pictures family, an inimitable creative genius in everything he does, and a remarkable friend.

“He has been instrumental in the success of Sony Pictures Television and words can’t express how elated we are that Vince will continue to create groundbreaking and momentous stories with us.”

Earlier this year, Better Call Saul teased the potential return of three major villains from Breaking Bad – you can take a look at the picture here.