Brian Cox calls ‘Succession’ his “greatest work experience ever” in emotional farewell post

Brian Cox has posted a tribute to Succession following the finale, describing the show as his “greatest work experience ever”.

The actor, who played Logan Roy in the HBO series, shared a message on his Instagram Story on Monday (May 29) after the show’s finale was released.

“We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing.

“It was on it’s way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart. Yours ever Brian Cox.”

In the finale titled With Open Eyes, Cox made a brief appearance in recorded video footage of a family dinner, watched by his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

Snook also shared a post on Instagram to commemorate the final episode. “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me,” the actor wrote. “The place I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over.

“But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

She added: “The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss the most of all.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

