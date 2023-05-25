Brian Cox thinks ‘Succession’ season four twist happened “too early”

Brian Cox has suggested that Succession‘s major season four twist happened “too early”.

The actor was referring to the third episode of the fourth and final season of the hit HBO series, in which Cox’s character Logan Roy unexpectedly collapsed and died while flying to meet Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) in Sweden.

Logan’s death, which happened off-screen, served as a major shake up to the show, leaving his children scrambling to assume control of Waystar Royco.

Advertisement

Cox acknowledged that the twist had been executed in “a pretty brilliant way”, but that he thought creator Jesse Armstrong “decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early”.

Speaking to BBC’s Amol Rajan, the actor said that he initially viewed the decision to kill off Logan “wrongly, as a form of rejection”.

“I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, ‘Oh, all the work I’ve done’,” Cox said.

In a separate interview with Barley, Cox echoed these sentiments, saying he was “fine with what happened and happy to be finished”, but added that he “would have done it later”.

He explained: “In my view it is strange to be missing the main protagonist from so early on, but we are hostages to the writers in situations like this.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Fisher Stevens recently revealed that he wrote a spin-off story for his Succession character Hugo Baker.

Stevens has portrayed Hugo, an executive at Waystar RoyCo, in seasons two, three and four of the HBO series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said he wrote an unofficial story about Hugo’s future, with the show set to conclude this month.

“I do that whenever I get a part. I write a bio,” he said. “And yeah, Hugo’s got a plan.

“I can’t tell you the plan, because I don’t want to give it away. But I think he’s going to succeed.”