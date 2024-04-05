‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker hospitalised after climbing accident

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has been hospitalised with a broken arm following a climbing accident.

The actress, who played Marina Thompson in the first series of the Netflix period drama, sustained the injury during a climbing class in Leeds, Yorkshire, where she was not using a harness.

The accident, which was captured on camera, saw Barker fall from a climbing wall before landing awkwardly on her left arm. The actress was then rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed the breakage.

Barker shared the footage of her fall on Instagram, writing: “You ok? This is what happened.”

Ruby’s fall comes a week after she revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder following a difficult few years off-screen.

Last October, the actress called out Netflix for not showing support after she suffered two psychotic breaks in the wake of the Bridgerton’s success – one after the first season wrapped in 2019 and the second in 2022.

Speaking about the breaks, Barker alleged that she received “no support” from Netflix or Shondaland, the show’s production company founded by Shonda Rhimes.

“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m OK or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support. Nobody, Barker said during an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF podcast.

The actress explained that her character’s isolated nature had a negative impact on her while filming the first season.

“During filming, I was deteriorating,” Barker said. “It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracised, on her own under these horrible circumstances.”

She also claims her hospitalisation a week after shooting Bridgerton was “really covered up” so it wouldn’t affect the show’s launch.

“When I went to hospital a week after shooting Bridgerton season one, it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out,” she added.

“In the run up to the show coming out, I was just coming out of hospital, my Instagram following was going up, I had all these engagements to do… My life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was still no support and there still hasn’t been any support all that time. So I was trying really, really hard to act like it was OK and that I could work and that it wasn’t a problem.”

NME has reached out to Netflix and Shondaland for comment.