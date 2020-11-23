BritBox streaming service officially launches in Australia

BBC Studios and UK broadcaster ITV’s television streaming service BritBox has officially launched in Australia today (November 23).

The service features an extensive library of British TV content from both parent channels, including popular shows like Call The Midwife, Broadchurch, Vera, Luther, Poldark and more.

BritBox arrives on our shores in time for the service’s first original content: a revived season of political sketch comedy Spitting Image, set to feature a puppet of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. To honour ‘Doctor Who Day’, every episode from 1963-2019 is now available on BritBox.

Plenty of classic content is also on the service: almost every Alan Partridge show, Top Gear, Blackadder, Absolutely Fabulous and a whole swathe of panel shows like Would I Lie To You? have all been uploaded. Browse the full catalogue here.

The price of a BritBox subscription, after a seven day free trial, undercuts most other streaming giants in the country – at $8.99 a month and $89.99 for a 12 month subscription, only Disney+ matches the price. Netflix starts at $10.99 a month, while Binge and Stan subscription both begin at $10.

BBC and ITV announced that BritBox would be coming to Australia back in March, following the success of operations in the US, Canada and the UK itself. Their launch comes as more and more streaming services enter the domestic market, with Binge and Shudder launching just this year. Amazon Prime and Disney+ launched in Australia in the last two years.