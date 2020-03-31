An iconic Britney Spears performance features ‘Tiger King’s Doc Antle

Following the release of Netflix true-crime series Tiger King, a famous Britney Spears performance has resurfaced showing one of the show’s major interviewees, Doc Antle.

In a performance of ‘Slave 4 U’ at the 2001 VMAs, Spears walks out from a cage in which sits a tiger, and its trainer – Antle.

Antle is one of the few big cat breeders and sellers in Tiger King, an acquaintance and rival of zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal activist Carole Baskin.

Watch Doc’s appearance, roughly 23 seconds in, here:

Eagle-eyed Tiger King fans were also convinced that Spears spent time with another big name from the show, sitting next to Carole Baskin at the 2002 VMAs.

Baskin’s representatives have since denied that it’s her. Spears herself has not commented on either connection since the show aired.

Baskin has commented on claims made in Tiger King, saying the documentary series includes “lies and innuendos from people who are not credible.”

“There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers,” she writes.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has called for strikes and the redistribution of wealth on Instagram in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The singer reposted a quote from writer Mimi Zhu laying out the principles of the ideas.

In other Tiger King news, Cardi B recently called for the release of Joe Exotic from prison.