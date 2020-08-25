Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero has called out the whitewashed casting of the Quebec remake of the comedy series.

Following the release of the first trailer for Escouade 99, the shot-for-shot French-Canadian remake, Fumero responded to the fact that her character Amy Santiago, a Latina woman, has now been rewritten as Fanny, a white woman played by Mylène Mackay.

Fumero also acknowledged that Rosalie, played by Rosa Diaz, had now been rewritten as a white character. “I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin’,” the actress tweeted.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot,” Fumero continued, “and it basically comes down to this… while I understand the Latina population is v small in Quebec (& how many of them are funny actors?) the Amy n Rosa roles could’ve gone to ANY BIPOC so it’s disappointing to see that missed opportunity.

“Furthermore, I love actors so I do not mean to shame these actresses, it’s not their fault… it’s up to the decision makers.”

She added: “Also, you guyssssss Amy is not sexy ON PURPOSE. So that bums me out too. Lastly, if the show is successful I hope the creators take that opportunity to hire more BIPOC in supporting and guest roles.”

Escouade 99 follows “a group of endearing and out of the ordinary detectives who fight crime at Escouade 99 in Quebec City,” and will air on September 17. Watch the trailer below:

Découvrez les premières images de la nouvelle série originale Escouade 99, une adaptation québécoise de la série à succès Brooklyn Nine-Nine réalisée par Patrick Huard.

Offert en exclusivité sur Club illico dès le 17 septembre!

Abonnez-vous 👉 https://t.co/WaC6jonoeI#clubillico pic.twitter.com/87AmxwDvjK — Vidéotron Divertissement (@VideotronDiv) August 19, 2020

Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently in pre-production, with all episodes being re-written in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.