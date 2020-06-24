Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunners are re-writing all season 8 episodes in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The sitcom has drawn attention recently following the death of George Floyd in the US and a surge of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests around the world.

Cast member Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords on the show, explained to Access Daily: “Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash.

“We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Crews also acknowledged that the global movement had sparked pivotal conversations among the cast and crew.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations,” Crews said. “And we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine also made a $100K donation to the National Bail Fund Network, following a prompt from another actor conscious of the impact of portraying police officers in a comedic light.

“The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally,” read a statement shared by actress Stephanie Beatriz on Twitter.

“We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund is an organisation that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.”