Brooklyn Nine-Nine regular Dean Winters has been cast as friend-turned-foe Jeff Lowe in Peacock’s Joe Exotic series.

Winters joins Kate McKinnon, who plays Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel in the upcoming show, which comes off the back of the success of the docuseries Tiger King.

Fans of the saga will recall that Lowe was initially Exotic’s business partner and ally in his mission to bring down rival Baskin. However Lowe would eventually turn on Exotic.

Advertisement

The wider cast will include Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham and Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado.

Alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Winters was also a series regular in 30 Rock opposite Tina Fey and on American Gods.

Joe Exotic (working title) is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, and is said to focus on the headline-making feud between Baskin and Exotic.

In a recent interview with Metro, Baskin said that she had refused to sign her life rights away for the upcoming scripted series.

“The people at Wondery came out to me and said they’re going to do a scripted series with Kate McKinnon and they asked me if I’d sign over my life’s rights to it,” Baskin said. “I said, “No, my life isn’t done yet.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic has started up his own brand of cannabis while serving time in federal prison.

“I am pleased to announce my Entertainment Attorney Brad Small, from Beverly Hills, has signed an exclusive licensing deal with a THC Group and Cannabis,” the Netflix reality star confirmed via Twitter. “Ask your dispensary for a Joe Exotic and smoke a Joe.”