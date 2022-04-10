Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul confirmed for final ‘Better Call Saul’ series

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been confirmed for the final series of Better Call Saul.

Actor Bob Odenkirk will reprise his role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul this month before the Breaking Bad spin-off TV series wraps after seven years.

A first look at Breaking Bad’s Cranston and Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively in the final season of the hit spin-off show was shared by programme makers earlier today (April 10).

It was shared with the caption: “They’re coming back”.

You can see the post below.

There has been much speculation about the pair’s return to the show with creators Vince Gilligan previously saying “it would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing” and Peter Gould saying “these two worlds crossover in a way that you haven’t seen before” (via Variety).

Yesterday (April 9), Gould officially confirmed that both Cranston and Paul will guest star in the show’s final season.

Speaking at PaleyFest LA on a Better Call Saul panel moderated by Variety, he confirmed their return but didn’t elaborate any further on what fans could expect to see.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould told the panel.

“How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Star of the show Bob Odenkirk also teased that “there’s more” to come from the final season “if you can believe it”, but didn’t reveal any more details.

Earlier this month the actor credited CPR and being in “good shape” for the film Nobody for saving his life after he suffered a heart attack. The actor had a heart attack in New Mexico last July while shooting Better Call Saul.