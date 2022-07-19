Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s ‘Better Call Saul’ cameos were “supposed to be a big surprise”

The Better Call Saul cameos of Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were supposed to be a surprise, the actors have said.

The pair are set to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively in the final season of the AMC spinoff, and were announced to return back in April.

“We were asked to keep it a secret forever,” Cranston told Albuquerque Journal (per Entertainment Weekly) “We were flown in [to Albuquerque] under the darkness of night.”

Advertisement

He added: “We took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb — a duplex. [Paul] had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can’t leave.”

Cranston and Paul said they remained in the duplex all the time except for filming, and were there for four days to film their cameos.

“It’s so funny,” Paul said, “because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret. Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it, so why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us.”

The IMDb pages of both actors state they will appear in the episode of Better Call Saul titled ‘Nippy’, airing on July 25.

Earlier this week, Bob Odenkirk confirmed his heart attack happened during the filming of next week’s episode.

On July 28, 2021, the 58-year-old star of the Breaking Bad prequel series collapsed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His son, Nate Odenkirk, reassured fans the following day that the actor was “going to be okay”.