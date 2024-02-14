Bryan Cranston reveals he was once a murder suspect in the 1970s

Bryan Cranston has revealed that he became a murder suspect in his early 20s.

Speaking on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, Cranston recalled his experience travelling the US with his brother Kyle during the mid 1970s.

The Breaking Bad actor described how he and his brother earned some money working in a restaurant in Florida which was helmed by a “‘cantankerous” chef named Peter Wong.

Advertisement

Cranston described Wong as “awful” and said that he “just hated everyone.” The restaurant staff, according to Cranston, would sometimes joke about the ways they could possibly be rid of the chef.

“We’d all discuss how rotten and mean Peter Wong is, and we’d all discuss, if one were to do away with Peter Wong … how would one do it?”

The Argylle star continued: “We would laugh. You’re in a kitchen, there’s a million ways to kill someone in a kitchen.”

However, when Cranston and his brother came to bid goodbye to the restaurant, they discovered that the unpopular chef had gone missing.

“Well, little did we know that right at the time we said goodbye and left the job, Peter Wong went missing. He was not found for a week, week and a half, two weeks,” he said.

Advertisement

The Malcolm In The Middle star then revealed that Wong, who incidentally always carried a “wad of cash” was honey-trapped by a young woman, then knocked over the head and robbed before being put in the “trunk of a car”.

When homicide investigators came to the restaurant to speak to Wong’s colleagues, the blame was pointed at Cranston and his brother, who were already on the road.

“Little did we know they put out an APB [all-points bulletin] on us and to find us, we were somewhere in the Carolinas, I think at that point.”

Thankfully for the brothers, investigators “put the pieces together” and arrested the real culprits after interviewing witnesses and viewing surveillance tapes. Wong was murdered by Billy Wayne Waughtel and two accomplices. They were imprisoned and Waughtel pleased guilty, but was ultimately killed in prison.

In recent news, Cranston suggested a reboot of The Office should be a film rather than another series.