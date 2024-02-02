Bryan Cranston suggests ‘The Office’ reboot should be a film instead of a series

Bryan Cranston has suggested that the proposed reboot of The Office should be a film instead of a series.

The Emmy-winning actor floated the idea to cast members Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) while appearing on their Office Ladies podcast.

“Let’s say that there’s not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?” Cranston asked the duo. “Something to where we can see where these people are. These people in the entire cast that we’re curious about. We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them?”

Advertisement

Fischer said she would be up for a movie version of The Office as long as showrunner Greg Daniels was involved, “because [then] I would trust it. You know? As long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes.”

“I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that’s fun,” Kinsey added.

Cranston has ties to The Office as the director of the season nine episode ‘Work Bus’, but he made it clear that he wouldn’t want a starring role in a potential movie reboot.

“I just want to be an extra in it,” Cranston said. “I would be some guy. I’d be a crossing guard or something like that. Just something.”

Despite Cranston’s suggestion, it seems the proposed reboot is set to go ahead as a TV series, and is unlikely to continue the story of existing characters. Last year, Daniels said that he’s not interested in a “reboot” in the traditional sense, favouring instead to tell a different story within the same universe. So while original characters could still pop up, they are unlikely to be the main focus of the show.

Advertisement

“I feel like we ended that story beautifully,” Daniels said of the original series. “The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.

“The notion of maybe something like the way The Mandalorian is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean?” he continued. “Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject.”