BTS to feature in three new Disney+ programs

BTS are set to feature in three new shows on Disney+ following a new content agreement between The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE Entertainment.

Announced today (July 12) via The Hollywood Reporter, the new global content partnership will see the two companies collaborate on producing five new titles, which include three exclusive programs featuring BTS or a selection of their members.

Among the upcoming titles will be an exclusive 4K concert film, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, featuring BTS’ live show at Sofi Stadium last November. The event marked the first time in two years the K-pop superstars met fans in person following the global pandemic.

Advertisement

Additionally, an original travel reality show, In the Soup: Friendcation, will feature a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Seo-jun Park (Itaewon Class), Woo-shik Choi (Parasite), Hyung-sik Park and Peakboy. The premise of the show sees five friends out on a surprise trip and follows the various fun activities they embark on.

Wrapping up the forthcoming trio of BTS programming is an original docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, following “the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS”, according to Disney. “With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.”

Disney’s APAC head of content Jessica Kam-Engle said of the entertainment conglomerate’s collaboration with HYBE and BTS: “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways.

“We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

Earlier this month, BTS revealed they intend to continue in music with a focus on solo projects, during a hiatus period for the group. The groups’ J-hope recently revealed the tracklist for his debut solo effort, ‘Jack In The Box’, due out this Friday (July 15).

Advertisement

Rapper Suga revealed last month that he is working on a follow-up to his 2020 release, ‘D-2’, while Jungkook teamed up with Charlie Puth for the joint single, ‘Left And Right’.

Elsewhere, vocalist V has said he has no regrets about his shelving previously unreleased solo material. “I just tell myself the next song should be better than the previous one and go make it,” he told Weverse Magazine. “I feel like I want to be as objective as I can be with myself when it comes to the songs I make.”

Jimin, meanwhile, has spoken about his wish to create music that is “more raw”. “That might include a more mature side, too,” he said, “but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos.

“By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before.”