‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after “cardiac incident”

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalised after suffering a “cardiac incident”.

The actor, best known for playing Xander Harris in the drama series, was rushed to hospital two weeks ago, his sister revealed on Instagram.

Sharing a number of pictures of Brendon in hospital, she wrote: “Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologise that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update. Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia).

“Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments.”

The actor suffers from Cauda equina syndrome, a type of spinal stenosis where all the nerves in the lower back become severely compressed, causing numbness in the lower body.

In September last year, the actor pulled out of promoting the film Wanton Want after suffering from paralysis in his lower body (via the Daily Mail) caused by the condition.

Brendon was arrested in August last year in Vigo County, Indiana after he allegedly used a false name to buy prescription drugs. The actor was previously sentenced to three years probation in February 2020, after pleading guilty to domestic battery for attacking his girlfriend in 2017.

He also checked himself into rehab in 2015 for depression, alcoholism and substance abuse problems after a series of offences, including malicious injury to property and criminal mischief.

The actor appeared on Buffy The Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003. Since then, he’s had roles in Criminal Minds and MTV series Faking It.