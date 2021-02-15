Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz has shared his support for co-star Charisma Carpenter after she accused creator Joss Whedon of abuse on set.

The Cordelia Chase actress alleged that Whedon created “hostile and toxic work environments” and claimed that he was responsible for “ongoing, passive-aggressive threats” against her.

A number of Buffy stars have since spoken out in support of Carpenter, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who said she “doesn’t want to be forever associated” with Whedon’s name, as well as Eliza Dushku, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg and James Marsters.

Boreanaz, who played Angel on Buffy and its spin-off based on his character, has shared a message in response to Carpenter’s original post, after switching his previously-private Twitter profile to public.

“I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength,” he wrote.

I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much. ♥️ — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 15, 2021

In her original statement, the actress said: “For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day. Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.”

She continued: “While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.

“It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively.”

Carpenter also claimed Whedon had “a history of being casually cruel,” and that he called her “fat” to colleagues while four months pregnant. She also called Whedon “mean and biting” and accused him of “manipulatively [weaponising] my womanhood and faith against me”, and said she participated in the WarnerMedia investigation launched by Justice League‘s Ray Fisher.

She concluded: “It has taken me so long to muster the courage to make this statement publicly. The gravity of it is not lost on me. As a single mother whose family’s livelihood is dependent on my craft, I’m scared.

“Despite my fear about its impact on my future, I can no longer remain silent. This is overdue and necessary. It is time.”

NME have contacted Whedon for comment, though he is yet to respond to any of the allegations.