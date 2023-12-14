‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ actor Camden Toy dies aged 68

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Camden Toy has died from pancreatic cancer aged 68.

Toy’s death on Monday (December 11) was confirmed in a press release by his representatives, who said: “We are saddened to report the death of our friend and client.”

The actor, who had the illness for two years, was best known for playing a number of monsters and supernatural characters on the hit US show starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Toy was known by fans primarily as the “ubervamp” Turok-Han, who recurred throughout the series, but his most memorable appearance in the show came in the season four episode ‘Hush’, in which he played one of the demonic ghouls known as The Gentlemen.

Released in 1999, ‘Hush’ is considered to be one of the fantasy show’s greatest episodes.

Toy returned to the series, created by Joss Whedon, in 1997 for the season seven episode ‘Same Time, Same Place’, this time playing a skin-eating demon named Gnarl. He also appeared in the Buffy spin-off series Angel, playing the Prince of Lies.

Some of actor’s other credits included cult shows such as The Bay and Goodnight Burbank, as well the anthology series Into The Dark, which began in 2018.

Being the son of a make-up artist, Toy mostly desired to play characters requiring special effects prosthetics.

He was best friends with the Shape Of Water actor Doug Jones, who is renowed for playing non-human creatures via heavy make-up and visual effects. Jones also appeared as one of Toy’s fellow demons in Buffy.

Paying tribute to Toy, Jones wrote on Instagram: “To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking Gentlemen, but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years.

“It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God’s peace.”