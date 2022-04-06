‘A Business Proposal’ ends its run as the third most-watched Netflix series globally

Romantic comedy K-drama A Business Proposal has retained its position atop Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-watched non-English shows as the series draws to a close.

According to data from the streaming service, A Business Proposal logged 32.5 million hours viewed for the week of March 28 to April 3. This marks the show’s third consecutive week atop the charts, after topping the list a week before with 30.9 million hours viewed.

Notably, these numbers do not reflect the viewership for the show’s last two episodes—which aired on April 4 and 5, respectively. Moreover, the hours viewed also make it the third most-watched TV series of any language for the week, after the first and second seasons of Bridgerton.

Another series that retained its position on the charts is romance K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One, which logged 26.2 million hours viewed for the week — a slight increase from the 24.1 million hours viewed it garnered in the past week.

Other shows on the list include Forecasting Love and Weather (15.2 million hours viewed), Thirty-Nine (13.5 million hours viewed), All of Us Are Dead (9.4 million hours viewed) and Juvenile Justice (9.3 million hours viewed).

In other news, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of the popular Netflix K-drama Squid Game, has revealed that he is working on a new movie with the working title Killing Old People Club or K.O. Club—a project that he has since described as “another controversial film,” according to Variety.

Killing Old People Club, which Hwang has reportedly written a 25-page treatment for, is said to be inspired by the work of Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco.