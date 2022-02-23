Controversial reality series ‘Byron Baes’ to be released on Netflix in March

The first trailer for controversy-stoking reality series Byron Baes has arrived, alongside news the eight-episode program will launch on Netflix come March 9.

It was first announced the series had been commissioned back in April 2021 as Netflix’s first Australian reality show. At the time it was billed as a “docu-soap” that would follow “a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best [content]” in the coastal NSW town of Byron Bay.

The new trailer introduces the Byron Baes cast: singer Sarah, influencer Jade, model Lauren, entrepreneurs Nathan and Elle, former Love Island star Elias, spiritual coach and fire performer Simba and more.

The show’s cast is primarily made up of those who have relocated to Byron from other cities, but a handful were born and raised in the area. You can take a first look at the forthcoming series below:

Sharing the trailer today, the show’s creator, Julian Morgans, wrote: “It’s been a bit of a journey making this. You’re going to love it, or really love talking about how you hate it.”

Following its announcement last year, Byron Baes attracted strong criticism from Byron Bay residents and local politicians alike. Less than two weeks after it was detailed, surfers staged a protest of the series by paddling out into the ocean, forming a circle with a line through it to represent their opposition.

Byron Shire councillor Sarah Ndiaye attended the protest and told the ABC the show’s concept was “vapid” and “tacky”.

Then-mayor Simon Richardson also voiced his disapproval of the series, describing it as “offensive to the community”. He labelled it a “Truman Show-type portrayal” that presented Byron Bay as “idyllic and superficial”, masking the “real life issues dealing with housing, work, affordability” that parts of Byron’s community faced.

Byron Bay musician Billy Otto was another who criticised the program, saying that he was “not stoked about the heightening hyper-gentrification that would occur” as a result of Byron Baes airing.

“I’m not anti-Netflix, and I’m not anti-influencer, I just don’t believe that your show is a true representation of the soul of Byron,” he wrote in a lengthy post on social media back in May. “This program doesn’t align with my values – and the local Indigenous Elders and long standing community do not give their blessing for you to host this series.”

Otto revealed he had been approached by a representative asking if he’d be interested in the show, but said that as he “began to understand later the true nature of the program, it became clear to me that [he] didn’t align with the ethos of the show”.

“I don’t consider myself a Byron local, I don’t consider myself a ‘hot Instagrammer’, and I don’t believe that the world needs a show like this right now.”

Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand, defended the show last year, saying it wasn’t an attempt to mock anyone.

“[It’s aimed at building] a connection between the people we meet in the show and ourselves as the audience,” she told The Age last April. “People can find it easy to write off those who have influencer lifestyles and careers, but at the end of the day, aren’t we all curating our lives before we put them out on social media?”