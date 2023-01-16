Disney+ announces release date for romance K-drama ‘Call It Love’

Disney+ has announced a release date for its forthcoming original K-drama Call It Love, starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang.

According to a press release, Call It Love will premiere exclusively on the streaming service beginning February 22. The series will follow Sim Woojoo (played by Lee), who is kicked out of her family home by her father’s mistress. Over the course of the series, Woojoo ends up falling in love with Dongjin (played by Kim), the son of her father’s mistress.

Other members of the cast include Sung Joon (Island), Ahn Hee-yeon (Ghost Doctor) and Kim Ye-won (Welcome to Waikiki 2). Call It Love will be helmed by Lee Kwang-young, best known for her work with The Secret Life of My Secretary and both seasons of No, Thank You.

Call It Love was first announced last November at the Disney Content Showcase 2022 as part of the streaming service’s slate of upcoming original Korean content. Other Korean originals announced at the time included Soundtrack #2 and the second season of Shadow Detective, as well as the webtoon adaptation Moving.

In other news, earlier this month Netflix released a new teaser for upcoming Korean sci-fi film JUNG_E. JUNG_E is both written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for his work on the box office 2016 hit Train To Busan as well as the 2021 Netflix series Hellbound. The film is slated for a global Netflix premiere on January 20.