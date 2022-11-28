Cara Delevingne donates her orgasm to science in documentary ‘Planet Sex’

Cara Delevingne has donated her orgasm to science for upcoming documentary series Planet Sex, set to air later this week.

In the BBC series, the model and actor visits a hospital in Germany and donates a sample of her blood before and after climaxing, in order to find out what an orgasm does to a person’s body chemistry.

This is measured through the level of endocannabinoids in her system, a chemical that has been shown to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety.

It’s part of an investigation into the gender climax gap, which refers to studies into the disparity in sexual satisfaction among heterosexual couples, with men being more likely to orgasm than women.

Speaking in the episode, Delevingne, who identifies as bisexual, says: “I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science. I think female sexual desire has definitely been repressed. I know from my own love life just how sexual women can be so you’d think in the 21st century men and women should be having equally satisfying sex lives, right?

“Well, prepare for a shock. When it comes to the orgasm there is a definite gender gap. Scientists say that 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse but only 65 per cent of straight women do.

“To be honest, I think that sounds way too high, most of my straight female friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 per cent. Lesbians and queer women definitely seem to have it better.”

A synopsis for the six-part series reads: “On this immersive journey, [Delevingne] puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers, donating her orgasm to science in Germany; making art from her vagina in Japan; hitting up a women-only sex club; taking a masturbation masterclass, and visiting an ‘ethical’ porn set, in the name of understanding our deepest desires.”

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne is set to air on Thursday (December 1) on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 10pm.