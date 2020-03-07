Cardi B has responded to a new Netflix documentary, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, saying she was “disgusted” by the treatment of Fernandez, who was murdered in May 2013.

The documentary recounts the abuse Fernandez received from his mother and stepfather before he was beaten to death, aged 8. Cardi B responded to the harrowing documentary by slamming those who had failed to prevent the youngster’s death.

Beginning a series of tweets, Cardi said: “‘Motherf*****s on that Gabriel Fernandez Doc telling their lil stories and what they remember but NOBODY HELPED HIM! They failed him sooo bad !Poor baby! I wish I could hug him and spoil him with love.

“The system failed that lil boy sooo bad. Im disgusted…Each and every1 of them …If I was his teacher I would had take him to the prison or home till they take him out that house. F**K RISKING MY JOB! That boy will not go back home!”

She continued: “The more I watch this doc the more and more I love Gabriel. He was just soooo cute and innocent. I really wish somebody would have save him. I hope God is letting him see how much we love and care for him.Sweet sweet angel.” You can see the tweets below:

The six-part documentary explores how the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services were heavily criticised following the death of Fernandez. Despite a teacher raising concerns about Fernandez, he was not taken into care.

Later, four social workers were charged with child abuse and falsifying public records before the case was later dropped before going to trial.

Fernandez’ mother, Pearl Fernandez, was sentenced to life in prison without parole whilst his stepfather, Isuaro Aguirre, was sentenced to death.

Speaking to People, the director of the documentary, Brian Knappenberger, said Gabriel enjoyed happier days living with his extended family. “During that period of time, no question, he seems happy.

“He seems like a young, curious kid. I think you see that in a lot of the pictures of Gabriel. If you look at him, it’s easy to understand the kind of warmth and potential he had.”

A California judge described the abuse Gabriel received as “horrendous, inhumane and nothing short of evil.”

The documentary is on Netflix now.