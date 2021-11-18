Carole Baskin responds to claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband “alive and well”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has commented on claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband Don Lewis “alive and well” and living in Costa Rica.

Lewis went missing six years after the couple married in 1991 and he was legally declared dead in 2002. Rumours raised in the first season of the Netflix docu-series have suggested Baskin was involved in Lewis’ disappearance, which she has publicly denied.

The mystery surrounding his disappearance has been reopened in Tiger King 2, which launched on Wednesday (November 17) with five new episodes.

Baskin has criticised how she was portrayed in the first series of the show and launched legal action against Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions over the use of footage of her in the new episodes, alleging a breach of contract.

Netflix has said Baskin has “no claim at all” and her “breach of contract claim is merely a red herring, lacking any merit”.

Baskin stopped by ITV’s This Morning earlier today (November 18) to discuss how she was portrayed in the series. “They said we just want your answer on this so that we can lay that to rest. That’s not what they did, they turned it into this huge mystery,” she said.

She then revealed that the second series of Tiger King brought about a communication from Homeland Security claiming they had found Lewis “alive and well” and living in Costa Rica.

“But I tell you what, one of the really exciting things that came out of Tiger King 2 is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002,” she said.

“They said that my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this hay has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is at least since back then.”

Addressing claims by Lewis’ family that Baskin murdered her husband, she said: “I think maybe they should check with Homeland Security, who seems to know where he is.”

Asked if she believes her ex-husband is alive, Baskin answered: “I didn’t think that he was capable of supporting himself.

“He took about a million dollars down into Costa Rica and I had agreed to let him do that so he could prove to himself that he could make a living. And when we recovered what we could out of that years later, it was only about 80,000 dollars because the investments he had made were so bad.”

She concluded: “So I don’t know how it is that Homeland Security says he’s alive and well in Costa Rica but I’m glad to hear it.”

You can see Baskin discuss her ex-husband and Homeland Security’s claims that they found him around the 5:08 mark in the video above.

