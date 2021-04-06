Carole Baskin has praised Louis Theroux’s “thoughtfulness” in the execution of a new documentary that revisits old interviews with Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic.

The big cat activist said Shooting Joe Exotic, Theroux’s new BBC film that sees him re-examine old interviews held with Exotic 10 years prior to Tiger King in America’s Most Dangerous Pets, shows the filmmaker’s “sincere desire to understand”.

She told Metro: “I think Louis Theroux handled the subject with thoughtfulness and a self reflection that showed his sincere desire to understand. My phone isn’t ringing off the hook with death threats and obscenities so I think BBC viewers may be doing a bit of soul searching as well.”

Advertisement

Additionally, when asked by The Mirror earlier this week if she was worried about Shooting Joe Exotic and whether she trusted Theroux, she answered: “Well both! We were nervous, but we really feel like he is a man of integrity and that he will treat the issue fairly.”

The 90-minute Shooting Joe Exotic features unseen footage and new interviews including with Baskin at Exotic’s repossessed zoo.

Baskin previously made it clear that she was unhappy with the Tiger King docuseries. She told Metro last month that she was “so sick of talking” about the show, which she was ultimately disappointed with.

“We worked with the producers for five years because they said they were working on Blackfish for big cats. Tiger King was not Blackfish,” she told the publication. “The day I watched it, I was like, ‘What was this past five years about? This is nothing like what they said they were working on.'”

Advertisement

The star of the hit 2020 Netflix series, Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges alongside a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

In January he said he was still holding out for a presidential pardon from new US president Joe Biden.