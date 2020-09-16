Tiger King star Carole Baskin has responded to the advert released by her late husband Don Lewis’ family, calling it a “publicity stunt”.

A 50-second clip calling for new information about Lewis’ disappearance in 1997 was released by his family during Baskin’s first performance on Dancing with the Stars on Monday (September 14). A $100,000 reward is being offered for any leads.

“It’s just been a huge publicity stunt on their part so what more could they possibly do than that,” Baskin said to Entertainment Tonight, adding that she was yet to see the advert but was “not surprised” by it.

The commercial includes the Lewis family’s attorney, John M. Phillips, who nods to the rumours claiming Baskin might be involved in Don’s disappearance. “Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” he says in the advert.

“Spending time worrying about what I’m doing is probably not a really good use of your time,” Baskin continued, addressing those who continue to criticise her on social media.

“I’m not worried about what people say because even when they’re saying things that [are] negative, it’s keeping the conversation out there [about cats] in the public eye.”

She added: “As long as I can keep that conversation out there, I can keep the cats in the spotlight and that’s my goal.”

Back in April, it was confirmed that a new Tiger King sequel will investigate the disappearance of Baskin’s ex-husband.