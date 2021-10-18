Tiger King subject Carole Baskin is set to investigate the treatment of big cats in the zoo previously owned by Joe Exotic in new series.

The pair both achieved widespread attention following the success of the Netflix docuseries last year.

In the new Discovery+ series Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight, Baskin, her husband Howard and their team, as well as retired homicide detective Griff Garrison, will look into the treatment of big cats and lingering evidence of animal trafficking and abuse treatment.

They will also get help from Joe Exotic’s niece, Chealsi, who worked at the zoo and aids in their search for evidence, and the team will also launch separate missions to find evidence of illegal zoo tours and animal abuse at roadside zoos.

“This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come behind the scenes with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub-petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals,” Baskin said.

“This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones.”

Discovery’s Amy Introcaso-Davis added: “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight reveals Carole’s story in her own words. Viewers will see this larger-than-life personality in the fight for her beloved big cats’ lives as she uncovers and stops the exploitation of these animals.”

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges as well as a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

Baskin, meanwhile, confirmed in August that she had sold the zoo formerly owned by Exotic. In 2020, her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary was granted control over Exotic’s former exotic animal park in order to satisfy the $1 million judgment she won against him in their trademark lawsuit.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight is the latest in a string of projects following Tiger King, including a dramatised series starring Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Exotic.

Netflix is also following up Tiger King with a sequel, though Baskin herself has distanced herself from the project.

“I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” she said.

“Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight will debut on Discover+ on November 13.