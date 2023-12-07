Casey Wilson says Tim Allen was “so fucking rude” on ‘The Santa Clauses’ set

Actress Casey Wilson has detailed her experiences working with Tim Allen on the set of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, saying he was “so fucking rude”.

Speaking on a recent episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast – per a Variety report – Casey Wilson spoke out against Tim Allen’s behaviour on set of the Disney Christmas series, which she said she had kept quiet about because a producer on the show is “a great friend” of hers and because her kids “loved the movies.”

“Tim Allen was such a bitch. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” she said. She went on to elaborate her point by recalling a scene in which she was supposed to mistake Santa as an intruder.

Wilson recalled: “So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him. I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him.”

She continued: “[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

Wilson went on to say that everyone was “walking on egg shells” when on set with Allen. “When he was done, he was so fucking rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

According to Wilson, one instance also saw Allen leaving the set mid-shoot without informing anyone, which led to Wilson acting opposite his stand-in. The actress also shared that someone in the crew told her that she was “seeing [Allen] on a good day”.

Tim Allen has yet to respond to Wilson’s claims.

The Santa Clauses is a Disney+ series that serves as a sequel to Allen’s trilogy of Christmas movies, The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006).

Most recently, Tim Allen revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Disney has reached out to both him and Tom Hanks for a fifth Toy Story film.