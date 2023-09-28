Here’s when ‘Castaway Diva’ starring Park Eun-bin premieres

South Korean TV network tvN and streamer Netflix have released a new teaser trailer for upcoming K-drama, Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame.

Castaway Diva will star Park Eun-bin as Seo Mok-ha, a girl who dreams of being a pop star. One fateful day, when she’s on her way to Seoul to pursue her dreams, Mok-ha finds herself stranded on an uninhabited island, where she’ll stay for the next 15 years.

The upcoming K-drama will also star Chae Jong-hyeop (Nevertheless), an TV producer who gets entangled in Mok-ha’s life when he finds and rescues her from the deserted island. Meanwhile, Kim Hyo-jin (Private Lives) will play a former A-list singer who Mok-ha is a fan of.

The new teaser trailer for Castaway Diva introduces us to Seo Mok-ha, her life on the uninhabited island and how she still dreams of being a famous singer. “Today, I saw my future self,” she says. “As of this moment, my futile 15 years have become meaningful.”

Meanwhile, a previously released poster for Castaway Diva features a beach with a large SOS sign scrawled out on the beach. “A story that will save your dreams that are drifting away,” says the accompanying caption.

Castaway Diva will premiere sometime in October 28 on South Korean TV network tvN. The series will also be available to stream on Netflix internationally.

각자만의 무인도에 갇혀방향을 잃고 헤매는 사람들이 보내는 신호 포착!?떠밀려 가는 당신의 꿈을 구할 이야기 <무인도의 디바>가 찾아옵니다!<무인도의 디바> 10월 첫 방송#무인도의디바 #CastawayDiva #박은빈 #김효진 #채종협 #차학연 #김주헌 #tvN #스트리밍은TVING Posted by tvN drama on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Last year, Park Eun-bin starred in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. NME featured the series on our lists of the 10 best Korean dramas of 2022 and the 10 best Asian TV shows of 2022.

Meanwhile, the production company behind Extraordinary Attorney Woo recently confirmed that it has signed a contract with series writer Moon Ji-won to work on a second season of the hit K-drama.

Aside from Castaway Diva, Chae Jong-hyeop is also set to star in the romantic comedy Is It Fate? with Kim So-hyun. On the other hand, Kim Hyo-jin recently appeared on seasno two of The Good Detective.