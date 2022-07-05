People with “very large penises” wanted for new documentary ‘Too Large For Love’

A casting call for a new documentary is looking for people with “very large penises”.

The new show, titled Too Large Large For Love, posted an advert on the casting website Lost In TV, seeking out participants over the age of 18 of any sexuality or ethnicity.

The advert reads: “A recent survey found that nearly half of the male population wish they had a bigger penis. So, a bigger penis, a better life, right? Well, not always.

Advertisement

“A brand new documentary is to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it effects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need.”

It adds: “We’d like to speak to people about their positive and negative experiences of having a large penis, or being with someone who has one.”

The series is being developed by Spun Gold, the production company behind shows such as The Real Full Monty, Love Your Garden, Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels and My First Threesome.

Further details about the show, including its release date and potential hosts are yet to be revealed.

Too Large For Love will join an ever-growing list of sex-related shows on UK TV, which includes the likes Channel 4‘s Naked Attraction, Sex Box and Me And My Penis.

Advertisement

In other Channel 4 news, it was recently reported that Idris Elba is backing a £1 billion bid for the UK channel, having held discussions with entrepreneur Marc Boyan, the founder and CEO of marketing and communications firm The Miroma Group.

News of Elba’s potential venture comes after the government recently announced its plans to privatise Channel 4 in an attempt to secure its long-term funding and compete with major streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Elba himself has been a vocal supporter of original UK TV, having previously worked on shows such as The Bill and Channel 5’s Family Affairs, before rising to fame in Luther.