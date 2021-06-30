Catherine Tate to make Netflix women’s prison mockumentary series

Catherine Tate is working on a new mockumentary series for Netflix.

The multi-hyphenate will write, direct and star in Hard Cell!, a comedy set in a women’s prison – it’s due to air next year.

“Catherine Tate writes, directs, and stars as *multiple characters* in a new comedy – HARD CELL! Set at a women’s prison, a documentary crew follows staff and inmates behind bars,” Netflix wrote in an announcement on Twitter.

There is no word yet on other cast members or writers for the project – stay tuned for updates as they come in. Hard Cell will feature six episodes.

Executive producer Kristian Smith said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate.

“This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility.”

