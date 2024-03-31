Chance Perdomo, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Gen V’ actor dies aged 27

Chance Perdomo, the actor who appeared in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Gen V, has died aged 27.

The news was shared by the actor’s publicist yesterday (March 30), who confirmed that the actor was killed in a motorcycle crash.

The statement read: “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident.”

While details of the crash are yet to be announced, CBS reported that the publicist said “no other individuals were involved”.

The actor most recently appeared in Gen V – a spin-off to Prime Video series The Boys. In this, Perdomo played Andre, a student at a university founded by Vought International, where superheroes are permitted to train their powers.

Following news of Perdomo’s death, the producers of the show shared a statement saying they were “devastated” by news of the actor’s “sudden passing”.

The statement read: “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person…Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.”

In their own statement, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces Gen V, added: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Production has been halted on a second season.

The British-American star won the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Bafta TV awards for his role in BBC Three drama Killed By My Debt.

Perdomo studied law at university after leaving school and began his acting career in 2017 with a part in CBBC series, Hetty Feather.

Perdomo spoke to NME in 2019 about The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

Speaking about his character’s difficult storylines in the show, he said: “I live for the tougher scenes. You get to really see who the character is, and how they handle themselves.

“The internal environment really comes out into the forefront…It’s very satisfying to be able to see Ambrose come into action…because I feel like it’s kind of necessary for it to get darker for him. He’s reconciling pieces of his past, and journeys into this world as a free man.”

This is a breaking news story – more to follow.