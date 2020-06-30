Channel 31 to receive $120,000 in government funding

The Victorian Government has today (June 30) announced key funding ensuring the continued operation of community television station Channel 31.

Melbourne’s C31 and Adelaide community station C44 were meant to cease at 11:59pm today. However, both were granted a last-minute reprieve, when communications Minister Paul Fletcher announced yesterday (June 29) their free-to-air licences would be extended for 12 months and broadcasting allowed to continue.

Fletcher said the stations would be allowed to continue on-air for the allocated period with the expectation that they would operate online after this period.

Advertisement

“It’s been our policy since 2014 that these community television stations should move to operate in a digital mode. And both Channel 31 in Melbourne and Channel 44 in Adelaide have several times said yes, they’re going to make that transition,” Fletcher told the ABC’s Q+A.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley today confirmed the awarding of a $120,000 grant, which will support C31 in transitioning to a digital model and provide further advertising support.

“Community television is an important and highly valued service, particularly for members of Victoria’s diverse multicultural, disability and LGBTIQ communities,” Foley said.

The financial lifelines announced today come after the VIC Government announced $32million in relief for the arts sector in May for the state’s premier arts organisations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in 1994, C31 has been a breeding ground for entertainers who went on to experience mainstream success, including Rove McManus, Hamish Blake and Waleed Aly.

Advertisement

C31 currently reaches 660,000 viewers each month and broadcasts 100 shows a week, the bulk of which are made with the help of the station’s 1,000 volunteers.