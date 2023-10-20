Che Lingo releases collab song with anime streamer Crunchyroll

UK rapper Che Lingo has teamed up with anime streaming service Crunchyroll to release his new original song ‘Lifetime’, created exclusively to celebrate the 2023 anime fall season.

The partnership between Crunchyroll and Che Lingo marks the first time that the anime platform has released a song to support their content.

Behind-the-scenes footage, which you can watch below, shows how the South London rapper developed the song to echo themes in his favourite anime which inspired him as a child. The featurette also explores how he worked with MIKU NAKAMURA (Cö shu Nie), to create a song that will resonate with fans.

Advertisement

Both Che and MIKU have already contributed to the world of anime with both artists being featured on the Jujutsu Kaisen Season One OST. Che lends his voice to “Be Prepared” and Cö shu Nie wrote the ending theme “gIve it back”.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with Che on this new project. His passion and enthusiasm for anime shines through in the song and reflects the love we know other fans feel for their favourite shows.” said Ariane Sunder, VP of Emerging & Regional Markets at Crunchyroll.

“MIKU and Che have made something truly special and we think this song is the perfect accompaniment to showcase the new season of anime on Crunchyroll.”

The upcoming season of anime will see the return of fan-favourites such as the long-running pirate saga One Piece, supernatural action anime Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and post-apocalyptic scientist adventure Dr.STONE New World, as well as brand new series such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

You can listen to Che’s new song ‘Lifetime’ feat. MIKU NAKAMURA (Cö shu Nie) here, and watch Crunchyroll’s trailer for the new season of anime here.

Advertisement

In other news, Jamie Lee Curtis recently expressed her desire to star in Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation, which has been renewed for a second season.