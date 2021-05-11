Check out the official Netflix trailer for ‘Lupin’ part two

Netflix has released the official trailer for Lupin part two – check it out below.

The beloved French detective series is set to return next month, with five brand new episodes dropping in one go on the streaming platform.

An official synopsis for part two reads: “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

Advertisement

Watch the new trailer here:

Lupin focuses on Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a professional thief and the only son of a Senegalese immigrant who came to France to find a better life for his child.

Assane’s father is then framed for a crime by his employer and takes his own life. The series then follows Assane, inspired by gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, vowing to get revenge on the family who killed his father.

The cast for part two of Lupin includes Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerra.

Ludovic Bernard will direct episodes six and seven, while Hugo Gélin will direct the final three.

Advertisement

The series was ranked at number one in France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Sweden, as well as Canada, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Lupin creator George Kay has teased the possibility of a Sherlock Holmes crossover for the popular French drama series.

Lupin returns to Netflix on June 11.