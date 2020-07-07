The official trailer for Steve Coogan’s upcoming Alan Partridge podcast has been released – check it out below.

From The Oasthouse – The Alan Partridge Podcast will feature 18 episodes, given Partridge fans a greater insight on the character never seen before, in what has been described as “fascinating conversations and richly sound-designed audio vignettes.”

In character, Alan Partridge released a statement on what to expect from the Audible-exclusive podcast.

Advertisement

“Like most people, I assumed those who hosted podcasts were pale, tech-obsessed social lepers who live with their mums and couldn’t get a platform on any meaningful broadcaster so started spouting their bloated opinions into their USB microphones to flatter their groaning sense of self-importance,” he said.

“But then I spoke to a man I’d never heard of before from Audible. HE called ME and made me an offer. I countered. He came back. I countered again. In short, we hammered out the details (to my satisfaction) and the result is a series of podcasts. They’ve been described as very good/sensational.”

You can watch the new trailer here:

The series is available to pre-order now – free for Audible members – with a scheduled release due for Thursday September 3.

Reviewing Partridge’s latest outing, This Time With Alan Partridge, NME said in a five-star review: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite.

Advertisement

“It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year. Back of the net.”