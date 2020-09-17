‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge

Jerry Harris has been arrested and charged with the production of child pornography.

The Cheer star, 21, allegedly enticed an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, the US attorney’s office confirmed [via BBC News].

Court documents show that Harris admitted to soliciting and receiving explicit images from the minor, however, a spokesperson for the star denied the allegations. The spokesperson told PEOPLE: “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Harris was scheduled to appear at Chicago Federal Court today (September 17) after being arrested yesterday morning. If convicted on the federal child pornography charge, he would face up to 30 years in prison.

Netflix‘s Cheer is a six-part documentary series that follows the nationally ranked 40-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Corsicana, Texas as they prepare to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Officials say investigations are ongoing and have called for anyone with more information to come forward.

This is a developing story.