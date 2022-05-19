Chelsea Clinton makes surprise cameo in ‘Derry Girls’ finale

Chelsea Clinton made a surprise appearance in the final episode of Derry Girls.

The Channel 4 sitcom concluded its third and final season on Wednesday (April 18) with a 45-minute special titled ‘The Agreement’.

In the episode, the show returned to Derry one year later around the time of the Good Friday Agreement vote, where Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and Orla (Louisa Harland) try to wrestle attention towards their joint 18th birthday party.

After making a cameo as a police inspector in the first episode of season three, Liam Neeson’s character returned briefly in the finale – seen casting his vote on the agreement in silence.

The biggest surprise was saved for the credits, as Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, received a delayed letter from the gang in present-day New York.

In season two episode ‘The President’ which covered the Clintons’ visit to Northern Ireland in 1995, the gang wrote a letter to Chelsea asking if she’d like to hang out.

Chelsea finally received the letter in the finale’s closing sequence after it was “intercepted while on its way to the White House in the 1990s”. The episode concluded as she read aloud the letter in her New York home.

Speaking about her appearance, Chelsea said: “Thanks to Lisa McGee’s incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world.

“Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

In a five-star review of the first episode season three, NME wrote: “Though Derry Girls will be greatly missed when it wraps up for good at the end of this season, the first episode at least proves that the funniest, sharpest sitcom on TV is also bowing out on a high.”