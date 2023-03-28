Chloe Bailey says reaction to ‘Swarm’ sex scene was “blown out of proportion”

Chloe Bailey has said the reaction to her Swarm sex scene was “blown out of proportion” due to the fact she’s a woman.

The new Amazon Prime Video series from Donald Glover features a star-studded cast of Bailey, Billie Eilish, Rory Culkin and Dominique Fishback. The last of which plays Dre, an obsessive, Houston-based music fan who goes on a murderous rampage over her favourite musician.

Early on in the opening episode – which was released on March 17 – Dre’s sister Marissa (Bailey) is shown having sex, and the scene has been criticised by some for its explicit nature.

In a recent appearance on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast, Bailey defended the scene, saying: “I’m an actress and I feel like it’s about art.”

“It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene,” the actor-singer said. “But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what kinda makes it blow out of proportion.”

Bailey, who shares the scene with Damson Idris, added that she’s “barely seen for two seconds”.

When asked if Idris had received a similar type of backlash, Bailey smiled and replied: “I don’t think so because he’s a man.”

She continued: “I was just doing my job and people got to remember that I’m an adult and I’m an artist and nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me. You didn’t see nipple.”

In the scene, the camera is predominantly focused on Idris, with Bailey only briefly appearing in her mirrored reflection.

“When I first received the script, I was just like [gasp]! It was just insane and gorgeous and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene,” Bailey added.

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that Billie Eilish’s character for the show was inspired by a real-life cult leader.