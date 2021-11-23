Choi Woo-shik said he “kept in touch” with ‘The Witch’ co-star Kim Da-mi

Choi Woo-shik has opened up about his friendship with former The Witch co-star, Kim Da-mi.

In a new interview with The Korea Times, Choi revealed that he and Kim had “kept in touch” since they worked together in the 2018 film The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion. The duo are also set to star in the upcoming SBS series, Our Beloved Summer.

“I was really excited about our reunion,” said Choi. “In The Witch, we chased and tried to kill each other, whereas in this drama, we display a lovers’ quarrel. Since this marks the second time working together, it felt a lot more comfortable and we discussed even the smallest details without hesitation.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the interview, Choi also spoke about why he chose to return to the small screen for the first time in four years. Our Beloved Summer is his first television role since 2017’s The Package.

Choi said that a “well-written script” was the main draw of Our Beloved Summer. “Unlike movie scripts that reveal everything from beginning to end, drama scripts give actors only limited information about future episodes. I got to read the first few episodes, which left me curious to find out what happens next,” he said.

Our Beloved Summer will revolves around Choi and Kim as former lovers who are forced to reunite after 10 years apart. It will also star Kim Sung-cheol and Roh Jeong-eui, among others.

In other K-drama news, production on Youth, the upcoming series based on the BTS Universe, has been completed. The series was originally planned to be released this year and started filming in October 2020, but production was subsequently delayed for several months after backlash from fans.