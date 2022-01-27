Choi Woo-shik says he’s “really thankful” to BTS’ V for singing the ‘Our Beloved Summer’ theme song

Our Beloved Summer star Choi Woo-shik has expressed his gratitude to BTS‘ V for singing the drama’s theme song.

The South Korean actor had spoken to MyDaily in a recent interview following the recent conclusion of Our Beloved Summer, which aired its final episode earlier this week on January 25. Choi had taken the opportunity to talk about the contribution his close friend and BTS member V made to the drama series, with the single ‘Christmas Tree’.

“First of all, I really like the song. The song was like MSG that helped me to express my acting better,” Choi said, before recalling the moment when V had first told him of his contribution to the show’s soundtrack, as translated by Soompi.

“When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life,” he said.

The song was released on Christmas Eve (December 24) last year, marking the singer’s third K-drama soundtrack release so far. In 2016, he and bandmate Jin released ‘It’s Definitely You’ as part of the Hwarang OST, which V also starred in. In 2020, he shared ‘Sweet Night’, which featured in the JTBC and Netflix series Itaewon Class.

Following the song’s release, V had subsequently made his debut solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, with ‘Christmas Tree’ debuting at Number 79 for the first week of 2022. The achievement makes V the third BTS member to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist, after bandmates J-Hope and Suga.

Our Beloved Summer, which is available worldwide on Netflix to stream, follows two ex-lovers (played by Choi and Kim Da-mi) as a documentary they were part of in high school goes viral and they “get pulled back in front of the camera – and into each other’s lives”.