Chris Pine was rejected for the part of Ryan in ‘The OC’

Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine lost out on a major part in The OC because of his acne, a showrunner has claimed.

Creator Josh Schwartz said on a new podcast about The OC that Pine auditioned for the show’s lead character Ryan Atwood.

“He was really really really good but – this is painful,” Schwartz told Welcome To The OC Bitches!. “At the time Chris Pine’s skin was really really bad and that broke my heart because I was a kid with acne.”

Garrett Hedlund and GI Joe: Retaliation‘s DJ Cotrona were originally in discussions for the major role. Adam Brody, who was eventually cast as Seth Cohen in the show, also wanted to read for the part before it went to newcomer Ben McKenzie.

Schwartz also confirmed on the podcast that Booksmart director Olivia Wilde auditioned for the part of Marissa. Although Mischa Barton was cast in the role, Wilde would later appear in the show as Marissa’s love interest Alex.

The OC first aired in 2003, and ran for four seasons. Rachel Bilson and Malinda Clarke, who played Summer and Julie throughout the show, launched the podcast Welcome to the OC, Bitches! in April.

Pine has recently filmed Wilde’s Booksmart follow-up Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. He will also appear in the big screen adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons opposite Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

After The OC, Ben McKenzie is best known for his role as Jame Gordon in Gotham, which ran from 2014 – 2019.

Meanwhile, The OC stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke said they are “totally down” for a reboot of the popular ’00s TV show.