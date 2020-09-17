Chris Rock says ‘Fargo’ season 4 is the best part he’s ever had

Chris Rock has said his role in Fargo season four is the best part he’s ever had.

The comedian, who plays mob boss Loy Cannon in the FX series, sang the praises of Noah Hawley’s Coen Brothers spin-off show in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is the best part I’ve ever had,” Rock said. “Sometimes you get a great love and you’re just not ready for it,” he continued, nodding to one of his early roles opposite Morgan Freeman in Nurse Betty.

“Great part, and I wasn’t fucking ready. Now, Don Cheadle would’ve been. You ever seen Don Cheadle in Devil in a Blue Dress? That motherfucker was ready.”

In terms of bringing Rock on board, Hawley explained his process for getting the comedian into character. “The biggest thing I did with Chris was to try to get him to relax that part of the brain that needs to be in control and that needs to monitor the performance experience,” he said.

“Doing a movie is like playing a game – doing a series is like playing a season,” Rock added, of the newfound challenges of this medium. “Even Michael Jordan, at 50-something, could probably kick some ass if you had him play one game right now.

“But a season? He’s not retired because he can’t play basketball, he’s retired because he can’t play a season.”

Season four of Fargo will air on FX in the US on September 27. Stay tuned for news of a UK release date on Channel 4.