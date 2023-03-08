Chris Rock’s joke about Will Smith: read the full transcript

Chris Rock‘s live Netflix special on March 4, Selective Outrage, has been making headlines thanks in large part to Will Smith.

Rock infamously was slapped on-stage live at the Oscars in 2022 by Smith, after the comic made a joke directed towards Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Despite the incident causing outrage around the acting world, and beyond, Rock remained silent even when Smith eventually apologised.

However, in Rock’s new stand-up special, which aired on the streaming giant over the weekend, he addressed the matter for the very first time. Though the DOGMA star’s response comes in the form of a multi-layered joke about the Smiths.

Advertisement

Rock notably calls Smith a “bitch” and a “motherfucker” repeatedly throughout the segment, but also highlights how he believes Smith practices “selective outrage” whilst blasting the actor’s wife for revealing her infidelity to the Bad Boys star on her web-based talk show.

The full transcript for the Netflix special can be read below:

“Y’all know what happened to me, getting smacked by shug Smith. Everybody knows, everybody fucking knows. Yes it happened, I got smacked. Like a year ago fucking last week I got smacked at the fucking Oscars by this mothefucker. And people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I’ve got [Will Smith’s song] ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears. Fucking drums please.

“But I’m not a victim, baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle [King] crying. You will never see it, never going to happen. ‘I couldn’t believe it and I love Men in Black,’ no, it’s never going to happen. Fuck that shit. I took that hit like [boxer Manny] Pacquiao. I took it like motherfucking Pacquiao OK? Shit man. Did it hurt? Yeah motherfucker, it hurt.

“And people are like ‘well you guys are fighting all the time.’ We’re not fighting. First of all I know you can’t tell on camera but Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. We are not the same size, OK? We are not. Will Smith does movies with his shirt off, you have never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. If I’m in a movie getting open heart surgery I got on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie, you think I auditioned for that part? He played Muhammad Ali, I played Pookie in New Jack City. I played a piece of corn in Pootie Tang. Shit, even in animation this motherfucker is bigger. I’m a zebra [in Madagascar] he’s a shark [Smith voiced a fish in Shark Tale]. What the fuck man?

Advertisement

“But Will Smith practises selective outrage, because everybody knows what the fuck happened, everybody really knows I had nothing to do with that shit. I didn’t have any entanglements, I didn’t. I did not have any entanglements. And for people that don’t know, and everybody knows, Will Smith’s wife was fucking her son’s friend, OK? Now, I normally would not talk about this shit but for some reason these n****** put that shit on the internet. I have no idea why two talented people would do something that fucking low down. What the fuck?

“We’ve all been cheated on, everybody in here been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. ‘Hey I was sucking somebody else’s dick, how did that make you feel?’ Why the fuck would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, OK.

“Everybody in the world calls him a bitch, I tried to call the motherfucker and give him my condolences, he didn’t pick up for me. Everybody called that man a bitch, fucking Charlamagne [tha God] called him a bitch and The Breakfast Club called him a bitch, and The View, and The Talk, and every rapper, and the Drink Champs called him a fucking bitch. Everybody called him a bitch, they called his wife a predator, everybody called him a bitch. Everybody, everybody. And who’s he hitting? Me. A n***** he knows he can beat, that is some bitch ass shit. That’s what the fuck happened. Get the fuck out of here, man.

“I did nothing to this motherfucker. Years ago his wife said I should quit the Oscars, I shouldn’t host because her man did not get nominated for Emancipation. The biggest piece of shit ever. OK, the n**** gives me a fucking concussion. No, [my] bad, I fucked up the joke! She said I should quit because he did not get nominated for Concussion, what the fuck? What the fuck? So I do some jokes about it and that how it is.

“She started it, I finished it, that’s what the fuck happened. Nobody started on this bitch, she started it. Nobody is picking on her. She said me, a grown ass man, should quit his job because her husband didn’t get nominated for fucking Concussion and then this n**** gives me a fucking concussion ok? What the fuck, man.

“I love Will Smith, my whole life I loved this n****. I watched him open up for Run-DMC at Nassau Coliseum, these n****** made brand new funk, I love this n****, he makes great movies. I’ve rooted for Will Smith my whole life, I’ve rooted for this motherfucker and now I just watched Emancipation just to see him get whooped. Got me rooting for Fassel [played by Ben Foster], ‘hit him again Fassel, you missed a spot.’

“A lot of people say, Chris, why did you do nothing back? How come you didn’t do nothing back? Because I got parents, that’s why. Because I was raised. I got parents, and you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”