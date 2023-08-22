Chris Tarrant denies Tyson Fury claim they had a row: “I’ve never even met him”

Chris Tarrant has denied Tyson Fury’s claims that the pair had an argument, saying he has never even met the boxer.
On his new TV show At Home With The Furys, Tyson alleged that he “had a big row” with the TV presenter at Gleneagles in Scotland.
Speaking to Mail Online, Tarrant rubbished the claims, saying: “It is complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him.
“My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.”
Despite this, Tarrant said that “not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve still never met him.
He added: “He is one of the greatest boxers I’ve ever seen, why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.”
The heavyweight professional boxer stars in the new Netflix series alongside his wife Paris, their six children, father John, half-brother Tommy and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.
In the series, Tyson “attempts to navigate retirement, his mental health and hectic family life”, according to the synopsis.
“Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy – from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips – all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring,” reads a description.
Last year, Fury released his first ever single to raise money for a men’s mental health charity.
The two-time world heavyweight champion shared a cover of Neil Diamond‘s classic single, ‘Sweet Caroline’, with 100 per cent of the profits going to Talk Club – a charity which offers talking groups, sports groups and other therapy for men.