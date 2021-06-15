Chrissy Teigen apologises for online behaviour: “I was a troll, full stop”

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for her past “horrible tweets”, saying she “was a troll, full stop.”

The model and TV personality took to Medium to respond to the controversy surrounding a number of her older tweets which resurfaced recently, apologising to the people she had hurt and saying she wishes to change.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does,” Teigen wrote. “Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour.

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

In her apology, Teigen goes on to reflect on how her attitude towards social media has changed over the years. “When I first started using social media, I had so much fun with it. I made jokes, random observations,” she said.

“Think of all the engineers, working day and night to develop this amazing new platform and technology, connecting people all over the world to learn, create, and find kindred spirits. And I used it to snark at some celebrities.”

She went on: “In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.”

Teigen concluded her post by saying she was “not seeking or deserving any sympathy” and added: “There’s no justification for my behaviour. I’m not a victim here. The subjects of your sympathy — and mine — should be those I put down.”

Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, opened up about their “deep pain” after suffering a miscarriage last year.